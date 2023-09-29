Vikings vs. Panthers best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Hayden Hurst will find the end zone)
Giving you the best players to bet on to score a touchdown in the NFL Week 4 matchup against the Vikings.
The Carolina Panthers are still seeking their first win of the season as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, another 0-3 team.
Today, we're talking touchdowns and I'm going to break down two players you should bet on to find the end zone for the Panthers on Sunday.
Best Anytime TD Picks for Vikings vs. Panthers
- Hayden Hurst Anytime TD (+360)
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+205)
Hayden Hurst Anytime TD (+360)
Hayden Hurst had a strong Week 1 against the Falcons, hauling in five receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown. He's had a quiet outing the last two weeks, but don't forget about him in Week 4. With Bryce Young expected to return to the field this Sunday, I think he'll turn to Hurst as a security blanket early and often in this game.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+205)
Miles Sanders is still the No. 1 back in Carolina, but Chuba Hubbard has been the more effective back through the first three weeks. Sanders is averaging just 3.4 yards per game while Hubbard is averaging 6.5.
He's also involved in the passing game, racking up nine receptions for 45 yards through the first three games. He presents significant value at +205 to find the end zone.
