Predicting the Carolina Panthers' final four games of 2024 after 3-10 start
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 17
- Date: Sunday, December 29
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV channel: CBS
Things could have been different between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during their first meeting this season. Individual mistakes and an egregious officiating call played a leading role in the home team's demise at Bank of America Stadium. They'll be eager to right this wrong when the division rivals lock horns again.
This will be Dave Canales' first visit to Raymond James Stadium since leaving the franchise to take the top job in Carolina. One could make a strong case for the play-caller getting the better of Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles in Week 13. Finding a way to turn close defeats into victories is the next challenge.
Tampa Bay is atop the NFC South again. Their victory over the Las Vegas Raiders coupled with the Atlanta Falcons' defeat at the Minnesota Vikings flipped the scales. They are now in pole position to retain their crown and make the postseason once again.
It's the time of year when the Buccaneers typically kick things up a notch. They'll have to do it without standout safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who suffered a knee injury versus the Raiders that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks.
Finding sufficient coping mechanisms is something the Buccaneers have done well. They've found a way without prolific wide receiver Chris Godwin and several others who've missed time at some stage. The Panthers need to be at their best to keep this one competitive.
There will be no pressure on the Panthers. They won't make the playoffs or come close to attaining a winning record. If Canales can adopt an aggressive mentality and get the Buccaneers on the back foot early, it won't take long for apprehension in the stands to arrive.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (5-11)
The Buccaneers are used to handling this type of situation. It'll be another tight game, but don't be surprised if the Panthers are on the wrong end of another season sweep versus Bowles' men.