Predicting Carolina Panthers' final three games of 2024 after Week 15 beatdown

Carolina Panthers at Falcons - Week 18

Date: To be determined (TBD)

Time: TBD

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

TV channel: TBD

This game hasn't been given a date or time by the schedule-makers as yet. That will likely become clearer after this weekend with the Atlanta Falcons still fighting for a postseason berth.

The Carolina Panthers don't have that luxury after they were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention following a disappointing home loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Dave Canales will be playing the role of spoiler. Whether there will be enough motivation within his squad with an offseason break in sight is another matter.

Atlanta has higher stakes attached to the stretch run. They looked like postseason certainties earlier in the campaign before a demoralizing four-game slump saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seize the initiative. Getting back on track — albeit barely at the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football — doesn't detract from how precarious their situation remains.

Many in the media tipped Atlanta as a dark-horse Super Bowl candidate after splashing the cash on quarterback Kirk Cousins in free agency. The veteran's been inconsistent, especially of late. A situation could also emerge where the Falcons start first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. in their regular-season finale if they have no chance of making the knockout stages.

Predicting final games is always difficult. Those who've clinched their postseason spot tend to rest star players. Those looking to enhance their draft standings do the same. It's a minefield that often springs a surprise or two.

Canales won't be thinking too much about that. He'll be more focused on finishing strongly and ensuring his team goes into the offseason enthused about their long-term potential.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-12)

Finishing with four triumphs doubles Carolina's win total from the previous season. That's a step in the right direction, but they remain among the league's bottom feeders.

A significant amount of hard work is ahead for Canales and general manager Dan Morgan to get this downtrodden franchise back to respectability and genuine competitiveness. Just how long that'll take is a topic for another day.

