Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-5 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Broncos - Week 8
- Date: Sunday, October 27
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
The Denver Broncos are a tough evaluation right now. They are amid the expected rollercoaster that typically comes with starting rookie quarterbacks in Year 1 of their professional careers. There are times when former Oregon standout Box Nix looks like a world-beater. There are others when it seems unfathomable Sean Payton spent a first-round pick on him.
A happy medium will be reached at some stage with Nix. He's got some nice intangibles and should reduce his mental errors with more experience in an NFL setting. Until then, the Broncos will be erratic within a division that doesn't look particularly strong aside from the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
This is a different challenge entirely for the Carolina Panthers. It's another potentially imposing defense to counteract. There's also the altitude element that can be a team's undoing if they aren't sufficiently prepared.
Ejiro Evero's role will be pivotal in this one. Carolina's defensive coordinator knows some of the Broncos' personnel well from his one season in Denver. There are plenty of new faces, but the coach should have a good indicator of how his unit can contain the Broncos. Whether they've got the talent or not is another matter.
Payton was a long-time thorn in Carolina's side when he held absolute power with the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are nowhere near that level just yet, but they'll feel confident about getting one over on the Panthers if all their big guns are fit and firing on all cylinders.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (1-7)
There are too many things working against Carolina to feel confident about attaining a notable win in Denver. But if they can force Nix into some early errors and get him thinking twice about dishing the football downfield, the Panthers aren't without a slight chance despite the obvious obstacles in front of them.