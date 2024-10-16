Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-5 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants - Week 10
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Time: 9.30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)
An international game awaits the Carolina Panthers in the final outing before their bye week. Dave Canales' men travel to Germany for a contest against the New York Giants, which will involve different planning to cope with the various factors involved with playing abroad.
This is something the Panthers should be looking forward to. It's a chance to embrace something different and put on a show for the international audience. It's also the only time this season when they'll have the NFL world's undivided attention with no primetime games to speak of. While this might be at 9.30 a.m. Eastern Time, the point stands.
The hype before the clash will likely surround Brian Burns. Carolina traded the explosive edge rusher to the Giants this offseason after the previous regime mismanaged his contract situation horribly. The relationship was fractured beyond repair, leaving general manager Dan Morgan with no option other than to take the best offer available.
Burns will be out for revenge against his old employers. Carolina's offensive line is much improved, but finding a way to thwart the supreme threat posed by Dexter Lawrence II is arguably more important.
Lawrence is the NFL's most prolific nose tackle. The fact he's got seven sacks in six games is astonishing for a man his size. He's a relentless force capable of wrecking any game when in the mood. Fortunately for the Panthers, they have Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis on the interior to keep him restricted.
As for New York's offense? There's not much to shout about. Daniel Jones continues to struggle. There aren't enough legitimate playmakers to go alongside first-round pick Malik Nabers. They are missing Saquon Barkley being the focal point - something those in power undervalued and are paying the price.
- Prediction: Panthers win (3-7)
Again, it is on the positive side of deluded optimism, but this looks like one of the more winnable games left on Carolina's schedule. If they can somehow get out of their next four fixtures at 2-2, all hope might not be lost after all.