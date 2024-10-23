Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-6 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants - Week 10
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Time: 9.30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)
The Carolina Panthers don't have a primetime game this season. That already looks like a shrewd decision by the broadcasters and streaming services who shunned this franchise following a 1-5 campaign in 2023. They do have one stand-alone contest, which takes place in Week 10 against the New York Giants.
Allianz Arena - the home of German soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich - will stage the clash as part of the NFL's international series. Just what sort of spectacle fans attending the game can expect is anyone's guess. But it's not exactly the best showcase of what the league has to offer.
The Panthers' problems are well-documented. Things aren't much better with the Giants, who continue to go through significant hardship with Daniel Jones under center after inexplicably signing him to a lucrative contract extension.
Saquon Barkley wasn't given the same courtesy. General manager Joe Schoen went against the owner and coach's wishes and let the running back walk. He came back to haunt them in Week 7, torching the Giants for the division rival Philadelphia Eagles en route to a convincing win.
For all the Giants' faults, and there are plenty of them, they still have some gifted players who can make life difficult for the Panthers. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II is on his way to another All-Pro selection. There's also the presence of former edge rusher Brian Burns to factor into the equation.
Burns was traded to the Giants this offseason after his relationship with the franchise reached breaking point. One could point the blame more at Scott Fitterer for the fumbled management of his contract situation than anyone else. He'll be eager to make his old team pay in the same way Frankie Luvu and Jeremy Chin accomplished in Week 7.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (2-8)
This one could legitimately go either way. Carolina has a shot to gain another win. But it's hard to say with any confidence that'll be the case unless things improve drastically.