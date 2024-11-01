Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-7 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. NY Giants - Week 10
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Time: 9.30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Allianz Arena (Munich, Germany)
The Carolina Panthers take center stage for the only time this season in Week 10. It's not a primetime game, but it's as close as Dave Canales will get in 2024 unless his team gets an unlikely flex later in the campaign.
Allianz Arena - the home of German soccer juggernauts Bayern Munich - will play host to the Panthers and New York Giants. It's not exactly the greatest spectacle for fans considering how the two teams are faring this season, but it's a chance to put on a show and gain some semblance of respectability from the campaign.
The Giants had high hopes entering the season, but veteran quarterback Daniel Jones' erratic production continues to hold them back. It won't be much longer before the former first-round pick out of Duke is benched if he cannot raise performance levels. They are missing running back Saquon Barkley badly. Not paying him was a massive mistake that could cost general manager Joe Schoen his job when it's all said and done.
Carolina isn't exactly setting the world alight either. Perhaps a change of scenery and a different routine will bring out more from this demoralized group of players. Much will also depend on whether general manager Dan Morgan makes more moves before the 2024 deadline on November 5.
There's also an underlying storyline that will no doubt gain more attention next week. This game sees edge rusher Brian Burns go up against the team that drafted him for the first time since his trade to the Giants. He'll be eager to make his old employers pay following the previous regime's complete mismanagement of his contract situation.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (2-8)
This is a game the Panthers can win. It won't be easy and it could easily go the other way, so putting Jones under pressure and negating New York's defensive front is the best way to accomplish this feat.