Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-7 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Caerolina Panthers vs. Chiefs - Week 12
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Dave Canales couldn't have asked for a more difficult game coming off the bye week. The Carolina Panthers face the daunting challenge posed by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, who are on course for an unprecedented three-peat that would cement their status in the annals of league history.
The Chiefs haven't hit their typically imposing heights offensively so far. However, the defense is among the league's best and they are finding different ways to win.
They are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team despite dealing with some significant injury issues. Patrick Mahomes remains an elite presence under center and defensive lineman Chris Jones is a one-man wrecking crew capable of changing the momentum of any contest.
This is a tough test for the Panthers. Many thought before the campaign that it could be a sound measuring stick for Canales to see how his side is progressing. Now, fans are just hoping it's not another embarrassment on home soil.
Having a prolonged period of rest and extra time to prepare before taking on the two-time defending Super Bowl champions should assist in some capacity. The Panthers could also be at (almost) full strength for the first time in a while to further raise encouragement.
That's where the positivity ends.
The Panthers need to raise their performance levels to heights not seen throughout David Tepper's ownership to even stand a chance in this one. Kansas City is a dynasty for a reason. If Carolina doesn't execute the game plan effectively and give nothing but 100 percent to the cause, it's not hard to see how this one could go.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (2-9)
This would be the season's biggest shock by a considerable margin if the Panthers can pull it off. They have no expectations on their shoulders, so playing with a sense of freedom is key. Whether that'll be enough to keep this one competitive is another matter.