Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 2-7 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Chiefs - Week 12
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
The Carolina Panthers will be reinvigorated on a two-game winning run and coming off their long-awaited bye week in this scenario. Unfortunately for head coach Dave Canales, that's where the positivity ends.
Carolina welcomes the Kansas City Chiefs to Bank of America Stadium in Week 12. The two-time defending Super Bowl champions are 8-0 without things quite clicking on all cylinders as yet. They were taken to overtime by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but came through when it counted. That's a scary proposition for the rest of the contending teams.
The Chiefs are finding ways to get the job done. Their defense is nothing short of outstanding, led by All-Pro defensive lineman Chris Jones. Kansas City's offense has the scope to be prolific with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the charge, so it's a stern test that Carolina must be ready for.
Nobody will be expecting too much from the Panthers in this one. They are levels below the Chiefs right now. Having some newfound momentum will help. However, this represents a different challenge to anything they've faced so far this season.
Controlling the clock is key. The Panthers need to rely heavily on their ground game versus a stingy Chiefs unit that is giving up just 83.9 yards per game on the ground currently. Second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks should be back by this point, although Canales hasn't officially activated him to the roster despite three weeks of encouraging practice sessions under his belt.
Any team with the likes of Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and DeAndre Hopkins should be respected. The Chiefs have navigated some difficult injuries on offense, but the return of veteran running back Kareem Hunt has helped their cause enormously.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (3-8)
Not even the brightest Panthers optimist would predict anything other than another loss. The Chiefs are going for a historic three-peat while Carolina attempts to keep its head above water. Keeping this contest close should be considered a fantastic achievement all things considered.