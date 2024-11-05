Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 2-7 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 13
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Gaining a foothold in the NFC South with a victory over the struggling New Orleans Saints was a step in the right direction. It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers were able to claim any sort of bragging rights within the division. One only has to look at the reaction from opposition players following the triumph to see how they're still being perceived.
That was a more winnable contest than this one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still harbor ambitions to be a playoff contender despite losing some key men to injury. They pushed the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to the limit before eventually falling short in overtime. There are no moral victories in the NFL, but this performance came pretty close.
The Buccaneers are 4-5 and on a three-game losing run. Head coach Todd Bowles won't be pressing the panic button just yet. However, they are rapidly falling behind the Atlanta Falcons and cannot afford this slump to continue for much longer.
Beating the Buccaneers is something the Panthers have found difficult in recent years. Tom Brady's arrival changed everything. Ex-Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield continued the trend last season. But if anyone should know how best to counteract their threats, it's Dave Canales.
He was Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator last season and played a significant role in Mayfield's career renaissance. This previous knowledge of the players should serve him well. Whether it's enough for the Panthers to turn the tide during this rivalry is another matter.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (3-9)
The Panthers shouldn't be lacking in motivation. It's a chance to make another dent in the division and prove they are not going to go down without a fight. The players should also be pulling hard and striving with everything they have for Canales to get one over on his former team.
It seems like a tall order, but not impossible by any stretch.