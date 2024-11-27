Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-8 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Eagles - Week 14
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV channel: FOX
Getting a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be a monumental confidence boost in this scenario. However, the challenge awaiting the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 represents something different entirely.
Dave Canales and his players face a daunting trip to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lincoln Financial Field is one of the most hostile environments around, which poses a unique set of complications in itself. That's without counting for the electrifying form the NFC East leaders are in after recovering from an indifferent start.
The Eagles are on a seven-game winning run. They are dominating almost everyone regardless of opposition standards. It also helps that running back Saquon Barkley is emerging as a legitimate NFL MVP candidate after his free-agent move from the New York Giants.
Barkley was highly motivated to make the Giants pay for their lack of confidence. He's on a historic pace right now. Considering how the Panthers have struggled against the run more often than not without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown, it's not hard to see where the complications could emerge.
The matchup between wide receiver A.J. Brown and stud cornerback Jaycee Horn is a mouth-watering one. Whether Bryce Young can move the football versus Philadelphia's outstanding defense will go a long way to determining whether the Panthers will be competitive.
Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are a formidable defensive tackle tandem. Zack Baun has quietly emerged as one of the league's most prolific linebackers. The rookie cornerback duo of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean look like two masterstrokes from general manager Howie Roseman. There are very few holes on this team as they look to mount another deep postseason run in 2024.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-9)
This would be the shock of the season. The Panthers come into the game in good form and confidence should be high. But this looks like a step too far unless the Eagles become complacent.