Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-8 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys - Week 15
- Date: Sunday, December 15
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
Nobody is expecting the Carolina Panthers to win on the road versus the Philadelphia Eagles. That won't be the case when the Dallas Cowboys visit Bank of America Stadium in Week 15.
The Cowboys were once again hyped up beyond comprehension before the campaign. They failed to meet lofty expectations, which follows a decades-long trend of underachievement since Dallas' glory days of the 1990s.
Dak Prescott is out for the season. Many other influential figures are also on the shelf. Morale is a little higher after securing a dramatic success over the Washington Commanders, but it's been largely underwhelming aside from that.
Make no mistake, this represents an outstanding opportunity for the Panthers to get another win in the column.
Fans will be worried about draft standing by this point, but that won't be the case where head coach Dave Canales is concerned. He'll want his players to finish on the front foot and provide Carolina's long-suffering fanbase with legitimate hope for the future. Dan Morgan can worry about the draft status later.
This game will likely come down to two factors, both of which are in Carolina's favor. The Cowboys' run defense is terrible - something Chuba Hubbard and second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks can take advantage of. Carolina's offensive line could also hold edge rusher Micah Parsons in check wherever he's deployed along the line of scrimmage.
Bryce Young has a lot more talent than Cooper Rush, there's no doubt about that whatsoever. Kicking to KaVontae Turpin wouldn't be smart. But if Jaycee Horn can limit CeeDee Lamb's influence, the Panthers have more than enough to give the Cowboys all they can handle.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (5-9)
The Panthers have nothing to fear in this one. They might not have home-field advantage considering how many Cowboys fans are expected to attend. However, that didn't stop Canales' men from taking the two-time defending Super Bowl champions to the limit before eventually falling short.