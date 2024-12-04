Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 3-9 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers vs. Cardinals - Week 16
- Date: Sunday, December 22
- Time: 1.00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV channel: FOX
The Carolina Panthers round off their home slate with a game against the Arizona Cardinals just before Christmas. It's a chance for this squad to thank fans for their support throughout the campaign and to send them home with plenty of festive cheer.
Easier said than done, but not impossible by any stretch. The Cardinals lost the top spot in the NFC West to the Seattle Seahawks after suffering a late loss against the red-hot Minnesota Vikings in Week 13. Although this was a blow, they still have a shot at winning the division with a strong finish.
Jonathan Gannon's men cannot afford any slip-ups against the Panthers. This looks like a good matchup for quarterback Kyler Murray and running back James Conner, who'll look to exploit Carolina's league-worst run defense early and often in this one.
Who comes out on top in the matchup between cornerback Jaycee Horn and rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will go a long way to determining the overall outcome. The Panthers also need a concise plan to restrict the influence of promising tight end Trey McBride, who's got 781 receiving yards from 73 receptions already this season.
This could come down to pressure. It's the business end of the campaign, after all.
The Panthers have none of that with another losing season already confirmed. They can play with a sense of freedom and relax in pursuit of victory. That is not the case with the Cardinals, who'll be feeling the strain with things expected to go down to the wire.
- Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (4-11)
It could go either way, especially if the Cardinals bounce back from their late collapse versus the Vikings. But looking at the run defense of Carolina coupled with the exceptional ability to gain yards on the ground of Conner and Murray, don't be surprised if this proves too much for the Panthers to overcome.