Re-grading the Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft class after two seasons

Chandler Zavala - Carolina Panthers OL

Chandler Zavala was thrown into the fire much sooner than anticipated as a rookie. The Carolina Panthers drafted him to be a development project with the potential to start over time. Injuries forced the coaching staff into a change in approach.

Zavala got the chance to start relatively early in the campaign. This was a sink-or-swim situation for the offensive lineman. It didn't long to figure out this was way too soon.

The former North Carolina State mauler looked overwhelmed and outmatched. Opposing defensive lines identified him as a weak link and he couldn't cope. Zavala went to injured reserve soon after, which was arguably a blessing in disguise.

This left Zavala's future up in the air with a new coaching staff coming into the fold. He was eager to prove them wrong and did enough to make the 53-man roster. When the second-year pro got the opportunity to contribute — albeit briefly during the season — there was a lot to like.

Zavala looked more accomplished with blocking concepts suited to his strengths. His 71.2 grade from Pro Football Focus was significantly higher than his rookie efforts. There's a long way to go and some hard work ahead, but the interior protector has his foot back in the door.

Draft Grade: C+

All hope is not lost with Zavala. It was a small sample size, but the brief involvement was encouraging nonetheless.

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Panthers raised a few eyebrows when they traded up to No. 80 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for D.J. Johnson. This was a reactionary move from previous general manager Scott Fitterer, who panicked when edge rushers began dropping off his board and took the aging development project much sooner than projected.

Johnson wasn't expected to be a third-round pick. Most had the former Oregon prospect tabbed as a late Day 3 selection or going undrafted entirely. This notion proved accurate during a rookie campaign that didn't exactly live long in the memory.

Carolina kept faith with Johnson, which was thanks in no small part to his scheme fit and the lack of options on the edge. He offers next to nothing from a pass-rushing standpoint, but there are flashes against the run if nothing else.

The Panthers are going to strengthen their edge options this offseason. D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney should get another chance to prove themselves, but this unit needs a dynamic presence capable of wreaking havoc. Unfortunately for Johnson, that'll push him further down the pecking order.

Draft Grade: C-

Evero likes Johnson, but he'll be 27 years old next season. That makes it unlikely he'll ever reach his third-round billing.