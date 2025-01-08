Re-grading the Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class after one season

Jaden Crumedy - Carolina Panthers DL

Round No. 6 | No. 200 overall

The Carolina Panthers' defensive line was not up to the required standard overall in 2024. Losing Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown after just one game was a devastating blow to the team's chances. But their problems ran much deeper.

Those occupying starting positions aside from the exception of A'Shawn Robinson didn't rise to the occasion. The Panthers' lack of legitimate depth became their undoing. They were comfortably the league's worst run defense and gave up the most points in NFL history for good measure.

Now that the Panthers have decided to stand pat with coordinator Ejiro Evero, they must revamp the defense to give him a fighting chance. Very few should be considered safe from the chop. That goes for veteran players or those just starting on their NFL journey.

Jaden Crumedy spent most of the season on injured reserve. The Panthers gave him a decent amount of reps down the stretch with nothing much to play for other than pride. The sixth-round selection held his own without standing out, but he remains a relatively unknown quantity with such a small sample size attached.

Original draft grade: B+

Midseason draft grade: Incomplete

Draft grade after Year 1: C+

Crumedy deserves another chance to potentially impose himself with a smoother preparation period. But this will likely depend on what reinforcements the Panthers acquire on the defensive trenches.

Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB

Round No. 5 | No. 157 overall

Many thought the Panthers would address their cornerback unit much earlier in the draft. That might be been more beneficial looking at the way prospects such as Cooper DeJean have adjusted to the pros, but that doesn't detract from the encouraging growth displayed by Chau Smith-Wade throughout his rookie year.

Smith-Wade was a fifth-round development project. Questions about where he'd be best suited at the next level quickly became a topic for discussion after the pick was made. The Panthers assessed his progress before switching him to the nickel spot.

They gave Smith-Wade time to adjust. He needed to learn the intricacies of playing the slot effectively. Carolina was suitably impressed by his progress, releasing veteran Troy Hill to give the first-year-pro more time on the field.

It was never going to be smooth sailing for Smith-Wade. Rookie cornerbacks normally go through a bigger baptism of fire compared to other positions. There were mistakes, but there were also plenty of positives to take from his initial output.

Original draft grade: C

Midseason draft grade: B-

Draft grade after Year 1: B+

Carolina's defense had plenty of issues this season. Their cornerback trio of Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and Smith-Wade was way down the list of problems. Expect the former Washington State standout to build on this heading into the 2025 campaign.