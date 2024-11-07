Re-grading Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class at the midseason point
By Dean Jones
Jaden Crumedy - Carolina Panthers DL
- Round No. 6 | No. 200 overall
The Carolina Panthers' defensive front has gone through its fair share of complications during the season. Losing Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown for the entire campaign after just one game was a body blow this group hasn't recovered from effectively. Sixth-round rookie Jaden Crumedy is another who's had a stuttering start to his professional career.
Despite showing promise during the summer, Crumedy was placed on injured reserve with an ankle complication suffered in Carolina's first preseason game. It's been a long, frustrating road back to recovery. Thankfully, there is officially light at the end of the tunnel.
Carolina's decided to part ways with Nick Thurman, who was gaining prominent reps in recent weeks. This was a glaring sign that the Panthers were ready to activate Crumedy after his long absence.
- Original draft grade: B+
- Midseason draft grade: Incomplete
Expecting miracles from Crumedy after so long away from a competitive setting is unfair and unrealistic in equal measure. The coaching staff will take their time with the former Mississippi State star, bringing him along gradually until he finds peak football conditioning once again. If there are no more issues, it would be a surprise if he didn't feature prominently on the rotation as the second half of 2024 progresses.
Chau Smith-Wade - Carolina Panthers CB
- Round No. 5 | No. 157 overall
Chau Smith-Wade is an intriguing prospect. The cornerback looks too undersized to become a dominant outside coverage option based on his initial defensive reps. However, there could be a future for the rookie as a long-term slot possibility if the same trend continues.
Smith-Wade's initial performance levels and the Panthers' disappointing record were enough for those in power to release veteran nickel cornerback Troy Hill. It's not perfect and the former Washington State star is going through coverage difficulties, but he's going to benefit enormously from this experience.
One positive from Smith-Wade's contribution so far is his willingness to assist against the run. His run defense grade of 68.4 from Pro Football Focus represents a solid foundation from which to build. If his pass coverage prowess evolves in the coming months, the Panthers might be onto something.
- Original draft grade: C
- Midseason draft grade: B-
The second half of 2024 promises to be a rollercoaster for Smith-Wade. Taking the rough with the smooth is essential. But if the fifth-round pick can gain some semblance of confidence at the game's pinnacle, that'll make a massive difference heading into his sophomore year.