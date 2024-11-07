Re-grading Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class at the midseason point
By Dean Jones
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
- Round No. 4 | No. 101 overall
I was a big fan of Ja'Tavion Sanders coming out of Texas. He had some significant refinement ahead as a blocker, but the pass-catching production coupled with some outstanding athleticism made him an exciting prospect.
The Carolina Panthers thought so, too. General manager Dan Morgan ended Sanders' slide at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He's not the finished product just yet. Even so, the signs are there that he can become a significant asset to the long-term offensive strategy.
Sanders already has more receiving yards than any Panthers' tight end since Greg Olsen. He leads the team overall in receiving yards after Carolina traded Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens. His outstanding performance in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints was another positive step in the right direction.
- Original draft grade: A
- Midseason draft grade: A+
Just how Sanders made it onto Day 3 is anyone's guess. The signs were there in college and his transition is going better than some anticipated. If he can build on this positive momentum, the Panthers might have finally found their heir to Olsen after so long without consistent tight-end production.
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
- Round No. 3 | No. 72 overall
Dan Morgan is a former linebacker who enjoyed an accomplished college and professional career at the defensive second level. Although his decision to select Trevin Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft was a head-scratcher to many, most fans trusted his previous knowledge of the position and were willing to let things play out.
Wallace was given time to learn behind the veteran starting duo of Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell throughout the summer. He was thrust into the limelight much sooner than expected due to injury, which represented a baptism of fire for the former Kentucky standout in no uncertain terms.
It's been a rollercoaster for Wallace. He's shown some capabilities in coverage but has difficulty identifying run fits effectively enough. This is all part of his steep learning curve, but there is enough to suggest a productive career could be in the offing with additional experience and development.
- Original draft grade: C+
- Midseason draft grade: B
Whether Wallace has the physical profile to become the next great Panthers linebacker remains to be seen. At the very least, he looks like a potential long-term starter at best and a core special teamer/rotational piece at worst.