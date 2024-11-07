Re-grading Carolina Panthers 2024 NFL Draft class at the midseason point
By Dean Jones
Jonathon Brooks - Carolina Panthers RB
- Round No. 2 | No. 46 overall
The Carolina Panthers raised a few eyebrows when they traded up in the second round for Jonathon Brooks. He was widely perceived as the best running back in this year's draft class when healthy. Unfortunately, there were also some significant red flags after a torn ACL suffered during his final college campaign with the Texas Longhorns.
Brooks has been seldom seen so far. The Panthers took every possible precaution to ensure any more complications were kept to a minimum. The backfield threat returned to the field three weeks ago. Barring any last-minute setbacks, it seems like he'll make his long-awaited debut during Carolina's international game against the New York Giants in Week 10.
This is a source of great excitement among the fanbase. The Panthers have Chuba Hubbard to pick up the slack, which allows them to pick and choose their spots with Brooks. That said, he's got the talent to make a significant difference behind an outstanding offensive line.
- Original draft grade: B+
- Midseason draft grade: Incomplete
Until Brooks proves himself in a competitive setting, it's unfair to gauge what sort of long-term potential is attached. The Panthers believe he's got special traits, so watching how he performs over the second half of 2024 will provide some clarity.
Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR
- Round No. 1 | No. 32 overall
It didn't take long for Xavier Legette to become the apple of Dan Morgan's eye during the Panthers' pre-draft evaluations. The charismatic wide receiver left a huge impression on those in power. His size, physicality, and outstanding final campaign in South Carolina were enough for the general manager to make a slight move up the order to secure his services.
The Panthers moved up one position to draft Legette at No. 32 overall. A hamstring injury dented his progress throughout the summer. It's been largely pleasing aside from that, although the wideout isn't the finished product by any stretch of the imagination.
There are some route-running issues and Legette's ability to generate yards after the catch needs to improve. The most positive element centers on the pass-catcher's red-zone efficiency, where he's quickly emerged into a dangerous weapon en route to four touchdowns to date.
- Original draft grade: B+
- Midseason draft grade: A
Carolina has tasked Legette with increasing responsibilities after Adam Thielen's injury and trading Diontae Johnson. He's coped well with the pressure, and he's doing it all with a smile on his face. Something that's also made him a fan favorite immediately.