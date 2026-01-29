Dan Morgan's first draft class in 2024 may not look like a complete success right now. That meant pressure was on the Carolina Panthers' general manager to his his 2025 class out of the park.

Morgan was aggressive, taking advantage of opportunities when they arose and having the conviction of his assessments to make the moves needed. The Panthers got a decent return, and their first seasons in a professional environment couldn't be seen as anything more than encouraging.

Carolina won the NFC South for the first time in a decade. They booked a playoff berth for the first time since 2017. And the rookie crop all played a significant part in helping head coach Dave Canales' squad make encouraging strides in Year 2 of his tenure.

With this in mind, we regraded the Panthers' 2025 draft class after their first taste of a high-pressure regular-season environment.

Regrading the Carolina Panthers' 2025 NFL Draft class after one season

Carolina Panthers drafted Jimmy Horn Jr.

Wide Receiver | Colorado Buffaloes

Round No. 6 | Pick No. 208

With their final pick of the draft, the Panthers selected Jimmy Horn Jr. He made the 53-man roster comfortably, but there was a reluctance from the coaching staff to get him heavily involved during his critical early transition.

Horn finally got involved over the second half of 2025. The versatile weapon had some bright moments, but the drop issues that were evident in college reared their head on occasion. This is all part of the rollercoaster typically associated with Day 3 picks, but the flashes suggest there is something to work with.

Original Grade: B+

Regrade after Year 1: B

The Panthers will likely continue to utilize Horn on special teams next season. But it remains to be seen whether he can firmly establish himself in the offensive rotation.

Carolina Panthers drafted Mitchell Evans

Tight End | Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Round No. 5 | Pick No. 163

The Panthers thought Mitchell Evans had the physical scope to be a complete package at the tight end position. He gained plenty of experience in the first year of his professional career, which will obviously serve him well moving forward.

Evans looked like a smooth route-runner with safe hands. He is not the finished article just yet, but his 76.0 percent catch success rate and two touchdowns, coupled with some encouraging blocking tendencies, give him a solid platform from which to build.

Original Grade: A

Regrade after Year 1: B+

The jury is still out as to whether Evans will be a legitimate No. 1 option. Still, he looks more than capable of carving out a decent role for himself if additional strides are made.