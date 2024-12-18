Shy Tuttle and 4 Carolina Panthers playing their way off the team in 2025

Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S

Jordan Fuller was an intriguing addition to the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Those in power opted to release Vonn Bell after just one season and replace him with someone Ejiro Evero knows well from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. It was a bold move with minimal returns.

Fuller spent some time on injured reserve midway through the campaign. That was a blow, but the player's performance levels weren't stellar on either side of that.

The former Ohio State star has been relatively solid against the run. Fuller and Xavier Woods are getting a lot of chances to make plays in this area considering Carolina's front seven cannot seem to stop anybody. As for his coverage capabilities? They leave a lot to be desired.

His lack of positional awareness within Evero's scheme is concerning. Fuller takes too many chances and doesn't have the speed to close in support on the backend. He's a weak link matching up in one-on-one situations that opposing teams often exploit.

Much will depend on whether Evero sticks around. However, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Fuller and the Panthers go their separate ways when the offseason arrives.

LaBryan Ray - Carolina Panthers DL

The Panthers need to revamp their defensive front this offseason. Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base scheme has come in for criticism among the fanbase. But more quality is needed to improve Carolina's fortunes in the trenches.

Derrick Brown's absence is being sorely felt as expected. A'Shawn Robinson has flashed, especially in pass-rushing situations. Nobody aside from perhaps sixth-round pick Jaden Crumedy should feel comfortable about their roster status in 2025.

Carolina's lack of depth thrust LaBryan Ray into the limelight once again this season. The former Alabama standout flashed in 2023 and was worthy of another short-term commitment. That hasn't been the case this time around.

Ray's run-blocking grade of 37.7 is a testament to his struggles. He's not a starting-caliber player anywhere else but Carolina. If the right reinforcements arrive this offseason, the lineman will probably take his chances elsewhere when free agency arrives.

There is no room for sentiment. Dan Morgan needs to cut the deadwood and find players capable of producing consistently. That might come at the expense of Ray when push comes to shove.