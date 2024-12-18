Shy Tuttle and 4 Carolina Panthers playing their way off the team in 2025

Dane Jackson - Carolina Panthers CB

The Carolina Panthers made Dane Jackson a high-priority target when the legal tampering period began last spring. General manager Dan Morgan's admiration for the cornerback is well documented, stemming from their time together on the Buffalo Bills. But it's been one disappointment after another following the switch.

Jackson was dealt an early blow. A hamstring issue forced him to injured reserve. When the defensive back finally got back into the lineup, lackluster performances and poor scheme fit played a leading role behind his demise.

The Panthers had two boundary options — Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. — locked into their respective spots. They tried Jackson in the slot, which failed miserably. He went from a potential starter to an afterthought quickly.

What the future holds for Jackson is unclear. The former seventh-round selection has a contract until 2026 but it's pretty easy to get off. What the Panthers need to figure out is whether he can improve performance levels with a better run of luck on the health front.

The jury is still out on that, in all honesty.

David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR

If the Panthers move forward with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback in 2025, the weapons around him must improve. This is one of the team's biggest needs throughout the offseason and must be addressed as a matter of urgency by those in power.

Xavier Legette's rookie campaign has been disappointing. Jalen Coker is the complete opposite. Adam Thielen remains extremely productive, but he's aging. Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson were traded before the 2024 deadline.

Disposing of Mingo and Johnson gave David Moore more responsibilities in the passing game. There have been flashes of promise, but an inability to create separation and critical drops leave his future beyond the current campaign hanging in the balance.

Moore is a trusted figure of head coach Dave Canales. They worked together on the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That should not stop the Panthers from seeking upgrades in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft if the correct opportunities present themselves.

There's a chance Moore comes back to fight for a roster spot again. That would be an indictment of recruitment more than anything else in this scenario.

