Stay or go? Examining every Carolina Panthers free agent on offense in 2025

Feleipe Franks - Carolina Panthers TE

Feleipe Franks is a fine example of what any player can accomplish with the right work ethic.

The college quarterback was never going to make the grade under center in the pros. Franks bounced around the NFC South with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers, working as a tight end and even a full-back when the situation dictated.

The 2024 campaign was Franks' most impressive to date. This had nothing to do with his offensive production, which was almost non-existent. Instead, the former Arkansas standout carved out a key role for himself on special teams.

Stay or go? Stay

To say Franks thrived in this discipline would be an understatement. This should be rewarded with a new deal at some stage.

Cade Mays - Carolina Panthers OL

When Austin Corbett went down with a torn bicep, the Panthers turned to a familiar face. Cade Mays came back after a short spell on the New York Giants practice squad. This was initially a backup option, but it didn't take long for his status to become something more.

Ikem Ekwonu's injury forced Brady Christensen to the left tackle spot. Mays was installed as the starting center and never relinquished it, displaying much-improved consistency and confidence with Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis alongside him.

Stay or go? Stay

This was a significant boost for the Panthers at an important time. Mays should be extended as he attempts to retain his starting berth or a place on the depth chart.

Raheem Blackshear - Carolina Panthers RB

Raheem Blackshear was never going to be a bell-cow running back. He didn't perform up to the required standard when carries came his way, especially down the stretch. However, the former undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech found another way to carve out a niche for himself.

Blackshear focused his attention on becoming a dependable special teams weapon in the return game. This was an area he thrived in 2024, even earning Pro Bowl consideration thanks to his sterling efforts.

Stay or go? Stay

Much will depend on whether the Panthers have something better in mind. That would be harsh on Blackshear, whose kick-return efforts warrant another one-year commitment at the very least.

Deven Thompkins - Carolina Panthers WR

Deven Thompkins has some useful physical attributes at his disposal. Unfortunately for the wide receiver, he was never able to firmly establish himself despite boasting a previous connection to head coach Dave Canales.

Thompkins and Canales worked together on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which provided the player with a seamless transition into the scheme. He brought in all four of his receptions throughout the campaign for 20 receiving yards, accumulating just 12 percent of offense snaps and 11% on special teams.

Stay or go? Go

With the Panthers sure to bolster their receiving options this offseason, there's a good chance Thompkins won't be part of the team's plans in 2025.

Stephen Sullivan - Carolina Panthers TE

Stephen Sullivan seems to have been around the Panthers forever. He's drifted on and off the roster and in and out of the practice squad. The former LSU standout never truly established himself when given chances to shine.

Sullivan is an impressive athlete. Concentration issues and his route technique held him back. Dave Canales preferred Tommy Tremble and Ja'Tavion Sanders, which is understandable in the circumstances.

Stay or go? Go

This seems like a good time to cut the cord with Sullivan for good. But as has been the case throughout his career, the Panthers will have his number on speed dial in case injury strikes.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis