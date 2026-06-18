Steelers' D.K. Metcalf proves again why Panthers fans revere Luke Kuechly

Luke Kuechly's legendary NFL career was tragically cut short by injuries. Yet, the Carolina Panthers' retired superstar linebacker made a lasting impression on many before calling it quits, specifically Pittsburgh Steelers standout wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

At 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, it's hard to intimidate Metcalf, let alone physically move him; he's built like a Greek god, for crying out loud! His football mortality was tested as soon as Kuechly was lined up on the other side of the ball, though.

When asked about his "welcome to the league" moment during an appearance on Steelers teammate Cam Heyward's Not Just Football podcast, Metcalf instantly mentioned Kuechly.

"Luke Kuechly," Metcalf stated while laughing. "He picks me up and throws me on top of the pile, and I said, 'Yeah, I ain't messing with him no more.'"

Steelers' D.K. Metcalf reminds Panthers fans about Luke Kuechly's greatness

Again, this isn't a little slot receiver we're talking about. Metcalf typically looks like a man among boys and has no problem fighting through contact. He admittedly met his match in Kuechly, however.

A rookie Metcalf was supposed to block Kuechly on the play, but that didn't actually happen. Instead, the latter tossed the former like a rag doll.

Kuechly was in his final campaign when Metcalf first got started with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. The fact that the beloved Carolina stalwart was delivering such vicious hits not long before hanging up the cleats is a testament to his excellence.

Comments like this are a reminder of Kuechly's, aka Captain America, reign of terror. The seven-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro was utterly dominant from the moment the Panthers selected him No. 9 overall in the 2012 draft. His all-around skill set immediately translated to the pros, which he parlayed into a remarkable near decade-long run.

The Panthers saw Kuechly blossom into a franchise cornerstone and key piece of their unsuccessful trip to Super Bowl 50. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and won Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. His efforts made him just the second player to accomplish the feat, joining New York Giants icon Lawrence Taylor.

A member of the 2026 Hall of Fame class, Kuechly became the second-youngest inductee ever behind only late and great Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers. The former Boston College standout remained incredibly effective when he chose to step away from the game and has openly discussed how difficult that decision was.