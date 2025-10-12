Stephon Gilmore said what all Panthers fans are thinking about Jaycee Horn

The Carolina Panthers pulled off a monumental victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. Third-year quarterback Bryce Young once again led a game-winning drive that eventually resulted in a walk-off field goal from undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald. This puts head coach Dave Canales' squad back at .500 with the lowly New York Jets next on the schedule.

Momentum is clearly surging within the Panthers. They appear more competitive, fighting right until the end, and confidence is growing in high-stakes situations. However, there is one ongoing frustration that couldn't have been more obvious at Bank of America Stadium.

And it didn't go unnoticed by one former Panthers player watching on.

Carolina Panthers need to let Jaycee Horn shadow the opposition's best receiver

Carolina had a hard time covering wide receiver George Pickens. The Cowboys' marquee trade acquisition from the Pittsburgh Steelers got wherever he wanted, and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn't adjust effectively enough. Fortunately, it didn't have an impact on the result, but free-agent corner Gilmore's observations are exactly what Panthers fans have been saying for years.

Gilmore asked the question: Why doesn't Evero let Jaycee Horn shadow the opposition's best receiver?

Why Jaycee not following Pickens. The game have to bring back the best corners following the best receivers. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) October 12, 2025

Pickens knew full well that the former South Carolina standout wasn't going to travel with him at any stage. Wherever Mike Jackson Sr. went, the wideout followed pre-snap, and he tormented the veteran corner almost from start to finish.

Horn said during the summer that he wouldn't mind the challenge of going up against the best week in, week out. He's got the shutdown capabilities to handle this responsibility with minimal fuss, but Evero refuses to explore the possibility of having his most prolific defensive back roam within his concepts.

The Cowboys offense knew it, too. When they needed a big play, quarterback Dak Prescott never looked in Horn's direction, aside from one moment early in the contest. Other teams will likely pick up on it, so Evero needs to reconsider to avoid the No. 8 pick in 2021 becoming a non-factor.

Evero's defense is making improvements across the board. This wasn't Jackson's best day, but the coordinator didn't budge on his stance. After further examination of this tape, the schematic shift must be considered.

The Panthers have genuine positivity at long last. They cannot let it go to waste, so just let Horn shadow and do what he does best.