Tee Higgins and 4 marquee free agents the Carolina Panthers could target in 2025

Carolina Panthers could sign Khalil Mack

The Carolina Panthers have to get better defensively before the 2025 campaign. They toiled in abject misery once again this season en route to a historically bad year. However, general manager Dan Morgan took responsibility for the team's failings.

Morgan admitted he didn't do enough to give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero the talent or depth to be competitive. The Panthers gave up the most points over a regular season in NFL history and were the league's worst run defense by a considerable margin. It was a recipe for disaster that could have been a lot worse had it not been for the team's offensive improvements after the bye week.

The Panthers must aggressively attack their defensive reinforcements this offseason. They have nine draft selections to find long-term pieces. Morgan should also consider some productive veteran pieces if the right opportunities come along.

Khalil Mack ticks those boxes and more. The dynamic edge rusher outlined his desire to continue playing after contemplating retirement. The Los Angeles Chargers would like to keep him around, but the Panthers and others could have a shot at attaining his services if he tests the market.

Mack can still get after the quarterback. His 88.0 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus ranked second out of 211 qualifying edge defenders. That makes him an intriguing — albeit a short-term — option for the Panthers to kickstart their defensive unit into life.

Carolina Panthers could sign Osa Odighizuwa

As previously mentioned, the Panthers' run defense was an absolute abomination in 2024. Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown after just one game represented a body blow they failed to recover from. They couldn't stop anybody and were outmatched from start to finish.

The Panthers gave up 179.8 rushing yards per game this season. That was a league worst by more than 30 yards. Brown's rerturn will help, but a complete reset on Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front is essential.

Shy Tuttle is not a nose tackle. DeShawn Williams and LaBryan Ray are not up to the required standard. A'Shawn Robinson flashed as a pass-rusher, but his run-stopping was surprisingly subpar. Dan Morgan must give the defensive trenches the investment it deserves.

It's a deep draft class for defensive linemen and Morgan has nine picks, so that's a realistic option. If the Panthers opt to go down the free agency route, someone like Osa Odighizuwa enters the equation.

Odighizuwa needs work as a run-stopper, which is concerning. However, he's capable of causing havoc in opposing backfields if afforded enough space. His 60 pressures this season ranked third among qualifying defensive linemen. He's also only going to get better at 26 years old.

One would expect the Washington Commanders to show interest given his previous connection to head coach Dan Quinn. Even so, the Panthers should seriously consider the possibility.