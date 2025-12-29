Tetairoa McMillan just poured gasoline on Panthers' offensive struggles vs. Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers have been among the most pleasant surprises of the 2025 NFL campaign, demonstrating the makings of an up-and-coming young club. However, like any youthful team, their age shows at times, which reared its ugly head in Week 17.

Carolina was exposed in their disappointing 27-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. They were thoroughly outmatched and clearly couldn't do anything to respond, specifically offensively. The Panthers posted their lowest single-game yardage output of the season (139).

Panthers rookie standout wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan practically admitted that he and his squad had no answers for Seattle's stout defense postgame.

Tetairoa McMillan all but sounds alarms on Panthers' offensive struggles

McMillan gave credit where it was due, praising his opponent for mucking things up early and often. He told reporters that the Seahawks adjusted to a more man-heavy approach than we've seen this year, which is an interesting wrinkle. Nevertheless, it's a concerning admission for the Panthers for several reasons.

"Shoot, I think [the Seahawks] just caught us by surprise, and it obviously puts more pressure on the quarterback, because they get back there faster," McMillan said. "But then, at the same time, it's up to the receivers to get open, to create a clearer picture for Bryce [Young], and I feel like we didn't that good of a job."

First and foremost, McMillan's comments illustrate the Panthers' glaring lack of preparation. They ostensibly came in with a game plan and were thrown off when confronted with a different strategy and never recovered. That's a clear indictment of their head coach, Dave Canales, and his staff.

Canales and Co. failed to make the necessary adjustments, which highlighted another troubling trend: are the Panthers matchup-dependent? Overcoming adversity, having a counterpunch and being able to find multiple ways to win is imperative to the sustained success they're striving for.

McMillan makes you wonder if the Panthers' struggles against the Seahawks are a legitimate schematic and play-calling problem. Maybe that's reading too much into his word, but it's an indication that Carolina must at least consider looking inward.

Moreover, McMillan points out how Carolina's receivers didn't do their part to make life easier for quarterback Bryce Young. We know this isn't the deepest position room on the roster, to put it lightly. Be that as it may, this wasn't a ringing endorsement.