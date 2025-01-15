Tommy Tremble and 4 players who did not live up to Panthers' expectations in 2024

Jordan Fuller - Carolina Panthers S

Jordan Fuller came into the Carolina Panthers on the back of a decent season with the Los Angeles Rams and familiarity with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. This was seen as a cost-effective replacement for released veteran Vonn Bell on the backend. It didn't turn out as anyone hoped.

Fuller struggled to make an impact early in the season. Any hopes he had of building momentum were dashed with a trip to injured reserve. When the safety came back into the fold, he looked a yard off the pace.

With the Panthers having nothing to play for other than pride, the coaching staff opted to give undrafted free agent Demani Richardson an extended look. The former Texas A&M standout impressed, making Fuller a healthy scratch down the stretch.

The Panthers did get Fuller back involved during their final game at the Atlanta Falcons, which was probably his swansong with the team. This was a risk worth taking by Carolina during the offseason. They were also right to make it a short-term arrangement.

Fuller is out of contract this spring and won't return. With Xavier Woods also looking for a new deal, it looks like a good time for Dan Morgan to give the safety corps a much-needed makeover.

Shy Tuttle - Carolina Panthers DL

The Panthers' defensive problems started upfront. Losing an influential figure like Derrick Brown was always going to have a detrimental impact. Not many anticipated such a drastic downward spiral without the Pro Bowler.

Carolina's run defense was pathetic. They were the league's worst by a wide margin. Opposing teams had no respect for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front. They ran right at them and got whatever they wanted.

Shy Tuttle had more expectations on his shoulders than most. He was an experienced veteran with a season — albeit an underwhelming one — within Evero's scheme. He wilted once again with the spotlight glaring.

Just why the Panthers insisted on keeping Tuttle at the nose tackle spot is anyone's guess. He doesn't look comfortable as the team's defensive line anchor — he never did. The former Tennessee standout was bullied off the block constantly despite his best efforts. Unfortunately for Evero, he didn't have anyone else to come in and fill the void.

Tuttle cannot be faulted for effort. He always played hard and gave his all. But when push came to shove, the interior presence just didn't have the right qualities.

The Panthers have a big decision to make with Tuttle this offseason. If Dan Morgan can find the right reinforcements, he could be released ahead of time.

