Tua Tagovailoa makes himself look worse with embarrassing Cam Newton quote

Cam Newton did everything but win a Super Bowl during his phenomenal career with the Carolina Panthers. But apparently, this doesn't give him the right to critique those who are following in his footsteps.

Well, according to Tua Tagovailoa, anyway.

Newton drew backlash from Tagovailoa after his latest subpar showing in defeat to the Buffalo Bills. He didn't believe the signal-caller was providing a significant enough return on Miami's substantial investment. He also thought that the player was talking way too much for someone who was not maximizing the weapons around him.

Tua Tagovailoa's tone-deaf Cam Newton comments were nothing short of embarrassing

That drew a response from Tagovailoa, and the comments just made him look even worse. He said that it's easy for Newton to talk, given that he's not out there doing it. He thought that was easy, but playing quarterback is much harder.

"Well, anybody can play quarterback in this league then. I want to see anybody on the streets come and play quarterback. Cam is doing his thing for sure, but I think it's easier to be able to hold a clicker and talk about it that way or talk about what someone else is doing wrong when you're not going out and having to do the same as them. I think it's easy to do that. I think anybody can do that. I don't think anybody can play quarterback." Tua Tagovailoa via ESPN

To say these comments are ignorant would be a massive understatement.

Newton isn't your average pundit. He's a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback after single-handedly spearheading Auburn to a college football national championship with no legitimate supporting cast. He was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, which was immediately followed by an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

The Panthers went from an afterthought in the shadows to a playoff challenger in the national spotlight. Newton was the league's best player in 2015, winning MVP and becoming the NFL's most recognizable face for a brief period. Carolina went 15-1, demolishing everyone in the playoffs before falling agonizingly short in the Super Bowl to the Denver Broncos.

Newton did all this with Tedd Ginn Jr. as his No. 1 receiver. In contrast, Tagovailoa is struggling to find consistency with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as his wideout tandem. And patience is wearing incredibly thin around a player who was given a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension with $167.17 million guaranteed.

If Tagovailoa believes he's exempt from criticism after getting that much money, failing to remember Newton's credentials along the way, that represents a much bigger issue. And it has only increased the level of scrutiny on his performance.

