Xavier Legette and 4 Panthers on the hot seat entering Week 15 vs. Cowboys
By Dean Jones
Ikem Ekwonu - Carolina Panthers OT
Ikem Ekwonu needed a bounce-back season in 2024. The Carolina Panthers left tackle admitted to getting complacent as an NFL sophomore, not putting in the hard yards, and paying the price with regression. Thankfully for the franchise, he looks much more like his old self under the new regime.
The former first-round pick is providing assured protection in the passing game. Ekwonu is also carving open running lanes with his customary dominance — reflected in his 83.2 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranks seventh among 133 qualifying offensive tackles.
This is a huge positive for Ekwonu, who is making the Panthers' decision regarding his fifth-year option relatively straightforward right now. However, the North Carolina State product faces a stern test of his credentials this weekend versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Ekwonu will be lined up against All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. He remains a force to be reckoned with and is looking to get a record-breaking contract this offseason. The Panthers need to have a plan in place for the former Penn State star — one of the few defensive players around the league that can take over a game single-handed when in the mood.
If Ekwonu can hold his own versus Parsons, it'll cement his status as a cornerstone piece in Carolina.
Eddy Pineiro - Carolina Panthers PK
Eddy Pineiro might have taken over the mantle of the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but some sections of Carolina's fanbase are rapidly losing confidence in the veteran. And make no mistake, his status with the organization beyond 2024 isn't set in stone by any stretch of the imagination.
After a lackluster effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, Pineiro was guilty of another missed extra point at the Philadelphia Eagles. It didn't factor into the eventual result, but it was another sign that his powers under pressure might be waning.
The next four games are an audition for Pineiro. He was looking for a new deal last summer that didn't arrive. If he cannot finish the season strongly, a situation could emerge where the Panthers seek a more dependable alternative long-term.
Pineiro has fought back from adversity before. He's got high character and will be striving to ensure these struggles aren't the start of something more. Coming through when called upon in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys would be a good place to start.
Whether Pineiro can accomplish this or not is another matter.