2 winners (and 5 losers) from Carolina Panthers' defeat at the Buccaneers

Winner No. 1

Demani Richardson - Carolina Panthers S

There weren't many positives to take from another woeful loss for the Carolina Panthers at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. However, the impressive flashes displayed by promising safety Demani Richardson are something that shouldn't go unnoticed upon further examination of the game film.

The Panthers have a potential gem on their hands in Richardson. He's still learning his craft and makes sloppy mistakes on occasion. However, the undrafted free agent is a sound tackler and gets around the football through explosiveness and instincts. That's not a bad platform from which to build.

Richardson made two outstanding open-field tackles when big gains were anticipated. There were some lapses in coverage support, but this is all part of the player's learning experience.

The former Texas A&M standout finished the contest with nine tackles and was once again preferred to veteran Jordan Fuller, who was a healthy scratch for the second straight week. Expect that trend to continue in Carolina's regular-season finale and potentially beyond in 2025 depending on what reinforcements are acquired during the offseason.

Loser No. 2

Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers WR

Xavier Legette returned to the lineup after missing last weekend's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He got plenty of chances to impress but showed the same frailties that have blighted his rookie campaign.

The Panthers need more from Legette. Some of his subpar efforts were difficult catches. One should have been brought in over a linebacker. However, if the former South Carolina standout wants to meet his first-round billing, these are plays he needs to make.

That might be a little harsh on Legette, but he's held to a higher standard than most considering where he was drafted. The likes of Keon Coleman and Ladd McConkey — two wideouts taken after the Panthers traded up to No. 32 overall for their preferred target — are thriving in Year 1. That's not the case where Carolina's pass-catcher is concerned.

Legette finished the game with five receptions from nine targets for 28 receiving yards. It's far too early to write him off and he's also dealing with a wrist injury that cannot be ignored. Even so, the rookie faces a huge offseason for better fortunes in 2025.