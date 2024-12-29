Is Xavier Legette playing today? Full injury update for Panthers WR in Week 17

The Carolina Panthers are severely under-strength going into their Week 17 road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Dave Canales must roll with the punches and adjust accordingly in pursuit of getting bragging rights over his old employers.

Carolina hasn't had a full-strength squad at any stage in 2024. There are plenty of other factors behind another underwhelming campaign, but this hasn't helped Canales make the impression needed despite some encouraging progress of late.

Running back Chuba Hubbard and rookie nickel cornerback Chau Smith-Wade were the latest to go on injured reserve this weekend. Stud right tackle Taylor Moton won't play and Jaycee Horn is also unlikely to feature at the Buccaneers. The deck is stacked against the Panthers, so others must step up and fill the void.

There was one shining light amid the doom and gloom. Xavier Legette made his return to practice this week after missing some time with hip and wrist issues. He participated fully on Day 1 before reducing his workload over the final two sessions. Carolina listed the No. 32 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft as questionable for their trip to Raymond James Stadium.

Carolina Panthers expected to have Xavier Legette in Week 17

The former South Carolina standout is expected to feature at the Buccaneers. Head coach Dave Canales was optimistic when discussing Legette earlier this week. This was a sentiment echoed by Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network, who all but confirmed the rookie's participation.

#Panthers WR Xavier Legette, dealing with hip and wrist injuries, is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2024

Carolina confirmed Legette's involvement by not naming him among their inactives.

This will be an asset to the Panthers in pursuit of an unlikely victory on their travels, especially considering Hubbard won't be available as others are also dealing with ailments.

Legette's first season with the Panthers hasn't gone according to plan. He's flashed promise but remains a work in progress. Nobody is giving up on the pass-catcher just yet, but any momentum he can generate over the final two contests would be a bonus heading into an important offseason.

The player's teammates have been suitably impressed by Legette's work ethic and selfless approach during the season. Although the on-field production might not be at the level anticipated just yet, this mentality is only going to serve him well moving forward.

Just how much Legette can contribute after missing last weekend against the Arizona Cardinals is anyone's guess. Anything is better than nothing for the depleted Panthers, who'll be looking to end another postseason quest and build additional momentum in their penultimate regular-season engagement of the campaign.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis