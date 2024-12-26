Dave Canales reveals secret behind Carolina Panthers' gradual renaissance

Dave Canales has gone through a rollercoaster of epic proportions during his first season as Carolina Panthers head coach. It's a huge learning curve, but the progress in recent weeks leaves hope for some much-needed franchise stability at long last.

Canales knew this was a big job. He knew there were concerns about his lack of experience and how this could impact his hopes of making an immediate impact. It's not been perfect, but the fact players are still bought in despite Carolina gaining just four wins speaks volumes.

The Panthers travel to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, which is the team Canales left to take the top job in Carolina. It'll be an emotional return to Raymond James Stadium for the coach, but his gratitude will be replaced by an all-business approach when the whistle blows.

"I certainly was a part of a great organization, a lot of support, Todd Bowles giving me the opportunity and a bunch of guys that I really enjoyed going to work with every day, so that part's special. I always use gratitude as a grounding force for me, whether it's here, whether it's on the road, and this is just another opportunity to be grateful for opportunities, to be grateful for a lot of people. These seasons are long; you go through a lot, you know, and so, for me, I'm sure the overwhelming feeling would just be thankfulness, gratitude, which will just put me right back to our team and what we're working on and focusing on finishing strong." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Canales is all about savoring the moment and enjoying the journey. His positive outlook and ability to take the good from almost any situation have been a breath of fresh air for the Panthers this season. There's a long way to go and a tremendous amount of hard work ahead, but it's a promising start nonetheless.

Dave Canales' motivational gratitude is inspiring the Carolina Panthers

Being appreciative of what got Canales this far and using it as a source of motivation is a hallmark behind his rapid ascension into a head coaching role. It's also the secret behind Carolina's gradual renaissance over the last seven games.

Aside from the beatdown they received at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, there's been a lot to like about the way Carolina's gone about its business. They look sharper on offense, players are executing the strategies more effectively, and quarterback Bryce Young looks like the team's long-term signal-caller.

Some problems must be addressed this offseason. Even so, the difference in effort, competitiveness, and confidence are night and day compared to how things unfolded under previous regimes.

It's taken a while for Canales to see the fruits of his labor. This was an embarrassing organization to be associated with before his arrival. Removing this stigma was the biggest challenge. After that, the Panthers can focus their attention on being competitive and potentially entering the playoff discussion in the coming years.

Being grateful for what's gone before whilst striving for a better future is Canales' recipe for success. Something that's inspiring a notable culture shift in Carolina at the best possible time.

Long may it continue.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis