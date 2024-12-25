Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers early odds and prediction for Week 17 game

Dave Canales isn't interested in draft positioning. The Carolina Panthers head coach wants a strong end to another underwhelming campaign for the organization. Unless this team learns how to get over the hump and win games, it doesn't matter which recruits from the college ranks come into the fold.

The Panthers are making encouraging progress. They're not winning every game and things are far from perfect, but the strides over the last seven contests cannot be disputed. This is a sign Canales' teachings are starting to have the desired effect heading into their Week 17 game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is the first time Canales has returned to Raymond James Stadium since leaving the Buccaneers to take the top job in Carolina. He played a leading role in quarterback Baker Mayfield's renaissance during his one season as offensive coordinator — something Tampa Bay is still benefitting from. It's taken time, but the coach is doing the same for Bryce Young despite his early benching.

The Buccaneers lost supremacy atop the NFC South with defeat last weekend. They are not out of the fight, but the margin for error is gone. Carolina is hoping to play the role of spoiler and give Canales bragging rights versus his old employers.

Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers game details

Date: Sunday, December 29

Time 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

TV channel: CBS

Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers early odds for Week 17

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 7.5-point underdogs at the Buccaneers in Week 17.

Carolina +7.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Tampa Bay -7.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Anyone confident enough to wager the Panthers' money line can get tempting odds of +350 (bet $100 to win $350). The Buccaneers are favored to keep their postseason hopes alive — placing additional pressure on the Atlanta Falcons before their Sunday Night Football trip to the Washington Commanders — at -450 (bet $450 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is anticipating a high-scoring affair with the over/under set at 49.5 points for the contest.

Over 49.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

Under 49.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers prediction for Week 17

This is a tough one.

The Buccaneers lost last time out but they've been a tough nut to crack in recent weeks aside from that. However, the Panthers can take great heart from the fact they ran their division rivals extremely close during the first meeting between the two.

Had it not been for a costly Chuba Hubbard fumble in overtime, the Panthers could have won the game. There is also no pressure on their shoulders — that's all on the Buccaneers given their precarious playoff situation.

It's something the Panthers worked in their favor versus the Cardinals. They managed to eliminate them from playoff contention in Week 16. Doing the same to the Buccaneers would be even sweeter.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss

Whether they can dig deep for a second straight victory remains to be seen. Tampa Bay's increased urgency could be enough to achieve success. But don't be surprised if this one goes down to the wire once again.

