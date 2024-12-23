Updated Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft order after thrilling Week 16 triumph

With the Carolina Panthers going through yet more turmoil this season, fans are starting to go through mock drafts and examine potential prospects in 2025. That's been a familiar feeling for the team's long-suffering support since David Tepper bought the organization.

The billionaire hedge fund manager is doing things differently these days. Tepper is staying out of the spotlight and is willing to give the project time. This should provide Dan Morgan and his staff with the confidence needed to push forward with their growth plans when the recruitment period arrives.

Morgan was recently criticized for failing to put the right quality in place. That's a little short-sighted considering the mess he inherited, but it heightens the urgency to make the correct moves next spring.

Finding veteran pieces in free agency is a must. The Panthers are also well-stocked with draft selections following a flurry of trade activity in recent months.

The Panthers have nine picks at their disposal. Spending them wisely is key, but Morgan is a decent talent evaluator. That should give fans confidence he can maximize the capital available.

Morgan has received mixed reviews for his first draft class. Xavier Legette's been underwhelming in Year 1 of his professional career. Jonathon Brooks lasted two games before tearing his ACL again. Trevin Wallace flashed but nothing more. Ja'Tavion Sanders was an absolute steal at No. 101 overall.

Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft standings after Week 16 slate

It also seems like the Panthers will have a high-end pick in the first round to find a blue-chip prospect capable of contributing immediately. After the Week 16 slate, which included Carolina's thrilling overtime success against the Arizona Cardinals, here's how things stand in the top 10.

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. New England Patriots (3-12)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

5. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

7. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

8. New York Jets (4-11)

9. Chicago Bears (4-11)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-10)

Considering the quarterback class isn't exactly loaded with talent, it would be surprising to see the New York Giants pass on a signal-caller atop the draft. The Panthers' home victory over the Cardinals boosted morale, but it diminished their chances of getting a blue-chip prospect along the way.

Others will be discussed and evaluated, but the Panthers' learning how to win is more important to those in the building. If that means missing out on prospects like Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Mason Graham, so be it.

The final decision will come down to Morgan, who'll already have a plan in place both for free agency and then the draft rolls around. Having a top pick doesn't guarantee anything. No prospect is a sure thing. What the front-office figure needs to figure out is which one comes with less risk than the others.

And if the Panthers cannot win any of their final two games, they could go even higher in the standings.

