Dave Canales confirms Carolina Panthers' worst fears with Jonathon Brooks
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers came away from their Week 14 road loss against the Philadelphia Eagles with credit. However, there was one dark cloud of significant concern hanging over the organization when they departed Lincoln Financial Field.
Second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks left the game early through injury. It was a non-contact issue when the running back attempted a cut on his first carry of the contest. Perhaps more worrying was the fact it came on the same knee that left him on the shelf for the best part of a year.
Brooks worked incredibly hard to return from a torn ACL suffered during his final college season with the Texas Longhorns. It was a grueling process — from the physical rehabilitation to the mental strain. The Panthers took their time with the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, going through a gradual process step by step before confidence in his participation increased.
The dual-threat weapon came through his first two NFL games unscathed. Brooks ramped up his involvement against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looked set for a bigger workload at the Eagles. This positive momentum was halted in the blink of an eye.
Carolina listed Brooks as doubtful to return initially before being ruled out entirely. Head coach Dave Canales was awaiting more tests before determining the severity of his latest complication. But there was a somber mood among the fanbase after one of the team's brightest young stars saw his status thrown into doubt once again.
Carolina Panthers confirm the worst with Jonathon Brooks
Everyone associated with the Panthers was praying for good news regarding Brooks' prognosis on Monday. As it turned out, the Panthers' worst fears were confirmed.
Canales revealed that Brooks suffered another ACL injury that requires surgery. He'll be out for the season and potentially beyond.
Brooks now faces another significant spell on the sidelines to recuperate. Having two ACL tears in consecutive seasons is a body blow — a risk the Panthers were willing to take despite the pre-draft medical red flags given the exceptional talent at his disposal.
The primary focus now should be on Brooks' recovery. Worrying about whether he was the right pick is moot and unfair. He needs support at this troubling time from everyone associated with the franchise.
This is a stern test of the player's resolve. Fighting so hard to recover once is bad enough. Having to do it all again almost immediately is nothing short of demoralizing.
The Panthers have a strong system in place. There's a close-knit feeling to the organization under Canales. Brooks will need all that and more in the weeks and months ahead.
We wish him well.