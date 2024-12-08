Jonathon Brooks' injury update adds more uncertainty for Carolina Panthers RB
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers fought valiantly against the Philadelphia Eagles before falling to defeat. However, an early injury to running back Jonathon Brooks was the most concerning factor above all else to emerge from the contest.
Brooks returned to the field after Carolina's bye week following extensive rehabilitation on his torn ACL suffered during his final college campaign with the Texas Longhorns. He came through an increased workload versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers unscathed. Hopes were high that the second-round selection could continue his encouraging progress against a stout Eagles defense at Lincoln Financial Field.
This momentum came to a cruel, abrupt halt. Brooks went down after attempting a cut on his first carry. It didn't take long to realize the non-contact injury was on the knee he'd spent so long recuperating.
The No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft was listed as doubtful to return initially with a knee issue. Brooks was later ruled out entirely, leaving Chuba Hubbard shouldering the entire workload with Raheem Blackshear also going down with a chest ailment relatively early in the clash.
Concerns were rife among the fanbase. The Panthers invested heavily in Brooks and took every possible precaution to get him back. This was a potentially devastating blow depending on how the upcoming medical assessments go.
Carolina Panthers doing further tests on Jonathon Brooks' knee injury
Head coach Dave Canales provided additional clarity after the game. He revealed that Brooks was undergoing further tests and they needed to gather more information before providing a concise prognosis. He also highlighted that the rookie was experiencing pain in his knee and it was a scary situation for all involved considering the history.
The Panthers will get a better indication of the issue and if Brooks is going to miss time in the coming days. There could be swelling that needs to go down before determining this, which complicates matters. That doesn't make it any easier for fans, who face a nervous wait before additional details arrive.
One positive the Panthers have going for them in this situation centers on their lowly record. They are 3-10 and going nowhere despite some encouraging progress in recent weeks. This allows them to take Brooks out of the firing line without any significant ramifications attached if need be.
Looking at the bigger picture, this seems like the most realistic scenario. Brooks is a long-term investment and the Panthers weren't expecting any immediate returns. However, there could be more obstacles for the backfield threat to overcome before he emerges as a legitimate focal point.