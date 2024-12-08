Carolina Panthers face agonizing wait after devastating Jonathon Brooks blow
By Dean Jones
Jonathon Brooks has worked exceptionally hard to get back into the lineup. If the running back was hoping for a bit of good fortune, he was out of luck.
The Carolina Panthers saw something in the promising prospect, trading up to take him at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. This is despite Brooks tearing his ACL during his final college campaign at Texas.
It was a grueling road to recovery for Brooks. The Panthers took things extremely cautiously with the rookie to ensure complications were kept to a minimum. Fans finally got the chance to see the first-year pro in a competitive setting after the bye week.
Brooks' workload was ramped up gradually over the last fortnight. Hopes were high that the player could make a last contribution in Carolina's daunting Week 14 trip to the Philadelphia Eagles, especially considering his standout showing when called upon versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Carolina Panthers lost Jonathon Brooks to an apparent knee injury
That didn't happen. And the concerns are grave after Brooks appeared to suffer another knee complication over the opening exchanges.
On his first carry, Brooks attempted to cut and lost his footing, or so it appeared. However, the second-round pick was left writhing in pain after the play. He needed treatment on the field before being helped off.
Carolina took another look at Brooks on the sidelines before taking him to the locker room. He was listed as doubtful to return with a knee injury.
Worse still, it's the same knee he injured at Texas. Just the worst luck for a player who was widely regarded as the most talented running back in this year's class.
The Panthers now face an agonizing wait to see the extent of Brooks' issue. Every player, coach, and fan will be hoping for positive news. If it's anything serious, this represents a devastating blow to the player after giving everything to get back involved.
Carolina has Chuba Hubbard to pick up the slack fully if Brooks is forced to miss time. Considering the Panthers aren't playing for much other than pride, they'd be wise to err on the side of caution once again.
We'll wait for further developments. Let's hope the news is good and the initial fears in the injury's aftermath will be alleviated in some capacity when additional information becomes available after the contest.