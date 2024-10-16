Carolina Panthers must remain patient amid Jonathon Brooks optimism
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers need all the help they can get after a disappointing 1-5 start to the 2024 season. This is not a good football team even with everyone at full strength. The last thing head coach Dave Canales needed was some key personnel going down with various ailments during his pivotal early transition to the role.
Canales is getting some much-needed help sooner rather than later. The Panthers officially activated the 21-day practice window for three players on Wednesday following their respective spells on the sideline. Special teams ace Sam Franklin Jr. and sixth-round defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy were two. Perhaps more notably, Jonathon Brooks is the other.
Brooks has been out for the best part of a year after tearing his ACL at Texas. That didn't stop the Panthers from trading up to land the promising running back at No. 46 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, highlighting his skill set as something that could potentially become a focal point within Canales' offense.
This brings a significant amount of intrigue to Carolina's offensive dynamic. Brooks is a superb backfield threat with enough talent to slot in immediately. His return to the practice field is a boost to everyone at a difficult time for the franchise. However, the team's desperation for optimism should not place too much pressure on the second-round rookie right out of the gate.
Carolina Panthers must remain cautious with Jonathon Brooks
The Panthers must continue to err on the side of caution with Brooks. They brought him into the fold with the future in mind. Risking further complications by putting too much on his plate too soon isn't going to go down well among the fanbase.
Brooks has been off the field for a long time. It'll take him a few weeks to get into football shape. It'll also be interesting to see how he responds to getting hit in a competitive environment. Being hesitant is not an option. That comes with supreme confidence in his rehabilitation and gradual integration.
Taking things slowly remains the desired course of action. The Panthers have fourth-year-pro Chuba Hubbard to pick up the slack, who's performing exceptionally well through six weeks. Miles Sanders is also around, but speculation is rising about a potential trade before the deadline with Brooks set to unseat him from the No. 2 role.
It'll be interesting to see how the Panthers approach things with Brooks. Triggering his 21-day window doesn't necessarily mean he'll be active for their Week 7 trip to the Washington Commanders. The player is probably eager to get back involved and repay Carolina's faith, but this cannot happen until everyone feels confident enough.
Even when Brooks does get reps on the starting rotation, tempering expectations initially would be wise. His electrifying burst might not be there initially. Involving him slowly while monitoring how he's responding to increased physicality could reap significant rewards in the long run.
Brooks is a special talent. The Panthers believe it. They've managed his recovery well up to now. Blowing it at this late stage wouldn't do anybody much good.