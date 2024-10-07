Austin Corbett update is knockout punch to Carolina Panthers' 2024 season
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales is dealing with a lot right now. The Carolina Panthers are seemingly going nowhere fast in 2024 after their fourth loss of the campaign in Week 5. If that wasn't enough, this struggling franchise is enduring some tough luck on the injury front to further diminish their hopes of reaching respectability in Year 1 under the new regime.
Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson have already been ruled out for the entire campaign. The Panthers received the worst news imaginable where Austin Corbett is concerned after he left the game at the Chicago Bears.
Corbett said he felt something pop in his bicep when trying to help second-year wide receiver Jonathan Mingo gain additional yardage. An MRI revealed that the former second-round pick suffered a tear and will be placed on season-ending injured reserve.
This is the latest in a series of devastating blows for the Panthers. Corbett's transition to the center position went incredibly well despite plenty of concerns surfacing before the campaign began. It's now come to an abrupt halt with his future hanging in the balance.
Carolina Panthers must find ways to cope with ongoing injury crisis
The Nevada product is out of contract next spring and is dealing with his third successive season-ending complication. That won't go unnoticed by general manager Dan Morgan and his team when the time comes to decide Corbett's fate. He's still producing the goods on the field and is a respected leader in the locker room, but dependability on the health front is even more important.
Carolina didn't do much to provide Corbett with a dependable backup option throughout the offseason. Undrafted free agent Andrew Raym was the only specialist center on the roster. Versatile lineman Brady Christensen looks set to assume responsibilities alongside Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. Whether he'll be as efficient is another matter.
Canales also revealed that stud right tackle Taylor Moton would miss his first NFL game since being drafted in 2017 this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. The supremely consistent edge protector is week to week with a tricep issue. This further decimates an offensive line that quickly became a shining light amid the chaos.
It's another body blow for the Panthers. Canales will be wondering just what he's let himself in for. He must roll with the punches and try to find a way of salvaging some semblance of pride from the campaign. But this team isn't exactly good at full strength, let alone without established starters suffering long-term injuries every week.
For fans, it's another demoralizing turn to what's already been a campaign to forget. They thought better foundations were being laid. Unfortunately for everyone associated with the organization, they've been shaken to the core with just five contests in the books.
Those still healthy need to somehow galvanize themselves. The Panthers aren't going to get anywhere by wallowing in self-pity. The time to roll up their sleeves and show some fight in the face of significant adversity has arrived.
And hopefully, that's the end of Carolina's major injury misfortune in 2024.