Carolina Panthers face anxious wait as injury crisis reaches new depths of despair
By Dean Jones
Everything that can go wrong, seems to be for the Carolina Panthers through the opening five weeks of the 2024 season. Another capitulation at the Chicago Bears in Week 5 was immensely disappointing. Dave Canales' men were never in the game, fighting a losing battle almost from the outset.
It was a complete disaster from start to finish. But the underlying impact of this defeat could be even more detrimental to the team's chances of salvaging something from what is quickly becoming another lost season under David Tepper's ownership.
Players were going down at an alarming rate due to injury at Soldier Field. It seemed as if countless established stars were ruled out for one reason or another. Stud cornerback Jaycee Horn being ejected was the icing on the top of their misery sundae.
Carolina Panthers' injury crisis reached new depths of despair in Week 5
Canales wasn't making too many bold statements about the ever-growing injury crisis following the contest. Taylor Moton, Xavier Legette, Jadeveon Clowney, Tommy Tremble, and D.J. Johnson were all forced to the sidelines at various stages. However, the complication suffered by center Austin Corbett could be the most damaging of all.
Corbett's exceptional transition to the center spot after the Panthers signed Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to become their new starting guard tandem in free agency went seamlessly. His production was nothing short of flawless and his pre-snap communication was a huge upgrade. Unfortunately for the former second-round pick out of Nevada, he needs an MRI to determine the severity of his biceps injury, but it's not looking good based on his post-game comments.
He almost seems resigned to a spell out of action for the third consecutive season. That dismay doesn't exactly fill anybody with joy.
The last thing Carolina needs is more injury woes holding them back. Things are bad enough when everyone is at full strength without depleted options making things worse. Canales is feeling the strain and bemoaning some terrible misfortune, but he must keep plugging away and hope things can turn around sooner rather than later.
The Panthers were already without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, who both suffered season-ending injuries over the first month. There will be a few sweating within the building before news gets confirmed regarding their latest ailments.
Just when it seems things can't get much worse for the Panthers, they reach new lows. Every team around the league has to deal with injuries, but Carolina has undergone more turmoil on the health front than most in recent years. That's not an excuse for their poor performances and lowly record, but it doesn't help either.
Nobody is throwing in the towel just yet, least of all Canales. But with games upcoming against the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos, some dark days lie ahead unless this group somehow comes together in the face of significant adversity.
That'll be more difficult without Corbett or anyone else who went out in Week 5. All fans can do is hope for positive news however it arrives.