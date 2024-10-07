Dave Canales takes accountability after latest Carolina Panthers catastrophe
By Dan Tonna
Dave Canales called the most recent Carolina Panthers blowout “a rough one”. His opening statement refers to more than just the 36-10 whooping his team took against the Chicago Bears.
Bryce Young watched from the bench as Caleb Williams connected with D.J. Moore on two touchdowns in the first half. Revenge was sweet for the wideout, who was sacrificed by the Panthers for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
With the Bears up 27-7 in the second quarter, Panthers fans were reminded of how abysmal their trade with Chicago was a couple of seasons ago. This was the culmination. The entire haul that the Bears received for the No. 1 pick in 2023 has propelled the NFC North squad into an exciting new era.
Dave Canales shoulders the blame for Carolina Panthers' loss in Week 5
Every building block is seemingly thriving, while Young cements his draft-bust status. Williams is coming into his own, piecing together impressive performances in his past two outings. Moore continues to excel in the Windy City, fortifying his status as a top wide receiver in football.
Canales' decision to bench Andy Dalton late in the fourth quarter had nothing to do with Young showing improvement. Instead, it was to preserve the health of the veteran quarterback, who did not complete a pass over 10 yards until late in the third quarter.
The former Bears signal-caller looked more hesitant and nervous. Canales took accountability, ackowledging that part of it was down to the play calling.
"When a defensive line is fresh, and they can rush, it helps when you extend the drive and you can take those shots. Maybe that’s on me — mixing in those shot plays too — just so we can get those opportunities down the field. Because good things happen. Sometimes you make the play, sometimes you get a defensive pass interference and you get an extension of the drive or yards that way."- Dave Canales
Canales took a conservative approach to the passing game. He didn’t allow Dalton to throw the ball down the field against a stellar Bears secondary. With the sample size increasing on the offensive staff, questions regarding the play calling continue to emerge.
Chuba Hubbard has been the best player on the field for the Panthers. He had 97 rushing yards, including a 38-yard touchdown on the second drive of the game. Despite carrying the offense, he only had 13 rushing attempts.
The Panthers had ample opportunity to run the ball down the Bears' throat early in drives. Even with the flood of injuries that happened throughout the game, the run is the glaring strength of this offense.
As much as it was mop-up duty for Young on Sunday, it is mop-up duty for Canales all season long. Former Panthers are thriving amidst a rebuild in Carolina. Donte Jackson had another interception. Brian Burns and Frankie Luvu combined for 3.5 sacks to lead their teams to impressive wins. Jeremy Chinn continues to prove Ejiro Evero wrong with a resurgence in Washington.
Personnel decisions from prior regimes are holding Canales back. He can only control so much. Unfortunately for him, he’s the one at the podium for a disorganized franchise.
As the weeks pass by, the play-calling will be put under a microscope. As the Panthers get ready to face the Atlanta Falcons, his approach on offense will once again be evaluated.
Canales needs to call a perfect game for the Panthers to hold their own against a scorching-hot Falcons team.