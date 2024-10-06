5 major observations from Andy Dalton's performance at the Bears in Week 5
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton might not have secured a second straight victory since becoming the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback, but it wasn't for a lack of trying in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran signal-caller gave his old employers all they could handle and was almost flawless aside from one interception. It was another defeat, but there were far more positives than negatives on the offensive side of the football.
This is Dalton's team for the foreseeable future despite Bryce Young waiting for another opportunity. There's more poise and execution overall with the former second-round pick under center. Carolina's players believe, which wasn't the case over the opening two games before head coach Dave Canales took drastic action.
Another of Dalton's ex-teams was on the agenda in Week 5 when the Panthers traveled to the Chicago Bears. It was also another big test for the TCU product in a hostile atmosphere - something he navigated effectively during a stunning display to achieve an unlikely win at the Las Vegas Raiders.
As it turned out, the Panthers reverted to type and were blown away by the Bears in a one-sided affair. With this in mind, here are five major observations from Dalton's performance in Week 5 at Soldier Field.
Major observations from Andy Dalton's performance at the Bears
Andy Dalton's early caution
Whether it was the play-calling from Dave Canales or Andy Dalton's caution, there were very few risks taken over the opening exchanges. The Carolina Panthers opted to play things safe on the road to begin the contest. It played a leading role in their eventual demise as the Chicago Bears came out of the gate flying.
Dalton didn't take any chances downfield until it was arguably too late. He looked more hesitant and nervous than in his previous two games. Perhaps it was the atmosphere, but he was sitting at one completed pass over 10 yards in the latter stages of the third quarter. That's how bad things were offensively after so many encouraging signs over the last fortnight.
It wasn't the best day for Dalton. Something was missing immediately, which stemmed from too much caution. The Panthers had no pressure on them in their current state. They just seemed a little scared to capitalize.