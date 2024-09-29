5 major observations from Andy Dalton's performance vs. the Bengals
By Dean Jones
After a performance that mesmerized and surprised in equal measure during his first start of the 2024 campaign, the Carolina Panthers were hoping for something similar from Andy Dalton in Week 4. There was also the added incentive of getting one over on his old employers for good measure.
Dalton got the start once again at Bank of America Stadium against the Cincinnati Bengals - the team that selected him at No. 35 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He's likely the No. 1 for the foreseeable future after head coach Dave Canales took the difficult decision to bench Bryce Young, but the veteran will be taking things one game at a time in pursuit of providing more hope to a fanbase in desperate need of inspiration.
Beating the Bengals would be a good place to start. As it turned out, Dalton wasn't able to build on a remarkable first start of the campaign as the Panthers were undone on home soil once again.
With this in mind, here are five major observations from Dalton's performance at the Bengals in Week 4.
Major observations from Andy Dalton's performance vs. the Bengals
Andy Dalton's poise
It came as no surprise to see Andy Dalton deliver the correct poise under center. This was a big reason why the Carolina Panthers went with him over Bryce Young to potentially save their season. Things weren't perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but the veteran signal-caller's demeanor never changed.
Dalton isn't a spritely individual at 36 years old. He's not going to beat anyone running the football or scrambling effectively - that wasn't a big part of the player's game even in his prime. What does stand out is his ability to keep his eyes downfield, realize where the check-down is at all times, and maintain a strong pocket presence both pre and post-snap.
That might not seem like much, but this poise hasn't been evident for large periods in Carolina since Cam Newton was at the peak of his powers. Dalton's been around the game a long time, which is exactly what the Panthers need right now despite the significant investment made in Young before the 2023 NFL Draft.