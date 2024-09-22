5 major observations from Andy Dalton's performance at the Raiders
By Dean Jones
Andy Dalton got his big chance to shine after the Carolina Panthers opted to bench Bryce Young. It wasn't the easiest situation for the veteran quarterback, but he seemed determined to make the league sit up and take notice at this late stage of his playing career.
The Panthers felt like Dalton provided them with a better chance to win right now. There was just no telling for sure considering the weak links across the board, but stability at football's most important position could only help heading into Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dalton's last career start was a sensational showing in defeat at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 of the 2023 season. The Panthers have rolled with Young ever since, but the performances were nowhere near good enough and head coach Dave Canales had no option other than to completely change the team's direction.
As it turned out, Dalton inspired the Panthers to a monumental victory in the desert. It was an incredible afternoon that brought the fanbase back from despair and got everyone believing again. Not bad for an old guy.
With that being said, here are five major observations from Dalton's performance at Allegiant Stadium in Week 3.
Major observations from Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton's performance in Week 3
Andy Dalton's perfect start
If the Carolina Panthers were hoping for an immediate impact from Andy Dalton, they got it. The former second-round selection looked composed right out of the gate, finding his playmakers and relying more on the ground game behind the team's much-improved offensive line. It also saw the first opening drive touchdown in 20 games when Chuba Hubbard got free in the flat and bowled his way over.
Dalton completed 5-of-6 passes for 52 yards and a passer rating of 142.4. There was a long way to go, but this was the morale boost the offense and Dave Canales needed after receiving so much ridicule in the national media for their handling of Young's development.
This was easily the biggest positive of the campaign offensively, and it came on Dalton's first drive under center. It was also a damning indictment of Young's lack of production on his way to a secondary role.