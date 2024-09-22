It took one drive for Andy Dalton to transform Carolina Panthers' offense
By Dean Jones
After taking the drastic measure to bench quarterback Bryce Young following another disappointing outing in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, veteran Andy Dalton was thrust into the limelight once again. The signal-caller's ceiling is incredibly low at 36 years old, but those in power believe he can provide the stability and improved distribution under center to get this offensive operation trending in the right direction.
Dalton acknowledged that this was a difficult situation, one that he's been on the other side of several times throughout his career. However, the former second-round selection is professional enough to keep the primary focus at the forefront of his mind. That's helping the Panthers out of their prolonged slump.
This all started in Week 3 at the Las Vegas Raiders, who were brimming with confidence following their shock road success over the Baltimore Ravens. The challenge awaiting Dalton was steep, especially considering the presence of Christian Wilkins and Maxx Crosby on the opposing defensive front.
Carolina Panthers offense looked rejuvenated under Andy Dalton
Allegiant Stadium provided a rousing atmosphere for Dalton to overcome. It's nothing the signal-caller hadn't experienced before. It's also worth remembering that the last time the TCU product started a game, he threw for more than 361 yards and two touchdowns in a narrow loss at the Seattle Seahawks.
It didn't take long for Dalton to make an impression. The signal-caller masterminded a sensational opening drive for the Panthers, hitting his receivers in stride and coming up with some big-time throws along the way.
More importantly, Dalton found a way to end Carolina's 20-game streak of failing to score a touchdown on the game's opening drive, finding Chuba Hubbard in the flat to power his way over for six.
This was a refreshing change of pace for the stagnant offense under Young. Confidence was notably higher and it seemed like the belief was back with a more experienced guy manning the plate. Dalton went 5-for-6 for 52 passing yards, which resulted in a phenomenal passer rating of 142.4.
There was a long way to go and it's easy to get carried away off one drive, but this was a staggering turnaround in such a short space of time. Long may it continue.