5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the Chargers
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's regular-season opener in 2024 went about as well as his rookie campaign. One could make a strong case for things being even worse given how well the offensive line performed overall in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Young's confidence is shaken, there's no getting away from that. The player and the Carolina Panthers' coaches can say all the right things throughout the week, but it's undeniable at this point. We'll find out much about the former Alabama star's character and fighting spirit over the next few weeks, starting with the team's home curtain-raiser against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium.
Jim Harbaugh will have a plan in place to nullify Young and send his self-belief crashing further. This needed a collective effort and plenty of resolve from the signal-caller and those around him. As it turned out, it was another woeful outing as the Panthers suffered their second loss of the campaign.
With this in mind, here are five major observations from Young's performance versus the Chargers in Week 2.
Major observations from Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's performance vs. Chargers
Bryce Young's hesitancy
Bryce Young was eager to restore confidence in his abilities and said all the correct things during a week in which he received praise from head coach Dave Canales. Unfortunately, the same hesitancy remained when push came to shove.
The Carolina Panthers were not executing anything effectively in the passing game. Young was shaken and lacked conviction under center. There's evident nervousness whenever he drops back to pass and the Los Angeles Chargers defense smelled it from a mile away.
This is the problem with Young right now. He cannot seem to generate any positive momentum and it's leading to unnecessary complications. Being shaky at football's most important position rubs off on teammates. They can sense it too, so it has to change as a matter of urgency if the signal-caller wants to stand any chance of carving out a successful career for himself.
Just how long that'll take is the big conundrum. But make no mistake, time is of the essence.