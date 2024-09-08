5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance at the Saints in Week 1
By Dean Jones
It's a new beginning for the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young in 2024. The quarterback has a fresh purpose under head coach Dave Canales and is looking to right some wrongs from the previous campaign. There were plenty of mitigating circumstances behind his demise when Frank Reich called the shots. There are no excuses now.
The Panthers plugged several concerning holes on offense this offseason. They invested heavily around Young, who has an improved offensive line and pass-catchers capable of doing damage more frequently at his disposal. His road to redemption began in Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
This was a huge test and a solid measuring stick for Young. There's been a lot to like about his progress under Canales throughout the preparation period. Seeing him in a competitive setting provided the chance to see the fruits of their labor and hopefully, get the Panthers off to a positive start along the way.
With this in mind, here are four major observations from Young's performance at the Saints in Week 1.
Major observations from Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young at the Saints
Bryce Young's disastrous start
If Bryce Young was looking to build some early momentum, he was out of luck. The quarterback got off to the worst possible start at the New Orleans Saints, throwing an interception on the offense's first play of the game. This was an ill-advised throw that lacked the correct awareness and he paid a heavy price once again.
The Carolina Panthers ensured the Saints only got three points following the turnover, which was something. However, the Heisman Trophy winner also missed a wide-open Diontae Johnson on a third down. He was under pressure, but that's a throw he has to make in pursuit of silencing some increasing doubters.
This wasn't exactly the best way for Young to generate confidence. It also left the Panthers on the back foot and in a hole they had no chance of getting out of.