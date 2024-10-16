Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-5 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
Dave Canales has his back firmly against the wall just six weeks into his head coaching tenure. The Carolina Panthers are 1-5 with little hope of salvaging a winning record from the campaign. Any offseason optimism was extinguished early on, replaced with more uncertainty and disillusion - something that's become synonymous with the organization since David Tepper assumed ownership.
The Panthers were more competitive against the Atlanta Falcons before mistakes and coaching decisions cost them. Carolina's defense cannot stop anybody right now. Their offense isn't good enough to compensate for these failings. It's no wonder why some fans are already looking towards the 2025 offseason - the second under general manager Dan Morgan.
There is a small matter of 11 contests left before that happens. How many wins the Panthers get looking at the current state of affairs is anyone's guess. However, Canales must find a way to galvanize his troops and ensure his squad has some positive elements to take from what appears to be another lost season.
With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers could fare over their next four games following a 1-5 start.
Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-5 start in 2024
Carolina Panthers at Commanders - Week 7
- Date: Sunday, October 20
- Time: 4.05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
There is no respite for the Carolina Panthers this weekend. Next up is a trip to the Washington Commanders, who've made remarkable strides in a short space of time following wholesale changes across the football operation this offseason.
Dan Quinn looks like the right guy to lead this ambitious project. General manager Adam Peters' roster revamp is having the desired effect. The Commanders also have a franchise quarterback in No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels, who's been nothing short of sensational through six weeks of the campaign.
This is a daunting challenge for Ejiro Evero's defense. Carolina's must turn this into a shootout to stand any chance of success. There is a glimmer of hope, which stems from Washington's indifferent secondary and stud defensive tackle Jonathan Allen's torn pectoral suffered in Week 6.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (1-6)
Daniels has been bullet-proof so far, going toe-to-toe with some of the league's best quarterbacks and coming out on top more often than not. Couple this with the newfound positivity giving the Commanders home-field advantage for the first time in years, it's hard to predict anything other than a Panthers loss right now.