Dave Canales outlines encouraging plan for RB Jonathon Brooks in Week 12
By Dean Jones
It's been a long road to recovery for Jonathon Brooks. The Carolina Panthers have taken every possible precaution with the rookie running back. Now, he's ready to be unleashed.
After the Panthers kept Brooks out of the firing line in Week 10 against the New York Giants, the consensus around the media suggested the No. 46 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft would get one last bit of recuperation over the bye before making his long-awaited debut. After no further complications emerged, everything was on track.
Head coach Dave Canales confirmed that Brooks is set to be involved for the first time in Week 12 against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Not exactly the easiest first introduction to the pros, but it's a chance to formally announce himself on the NFL stage immediately.
Carolina Panthers not planning on restricting RB Jonathon Brooks
Canales isn't planning on putting any restrictions on Brooks if he's healthy enough to participate. There will be a sense of caution considering he's missed a year through his torn ACL. So his usage will likely come down to how he's feeling in the game and how things are unfolding overall.
"We'll have a game plan, for how to play (him), but we're not really looking for a specific number. I think once—that's the whole thing, is when you get a guy ready to play on Sunday, the confidence should be that he can go out and just play a normal football game. And so that's what we want to make sure happens."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
The Panthers have Chuba Hubbard to shoulder the heavy burden until Brooks gets into prime football shape again. He's the workhorse and the team's most productive offensive player. He's also a huge part of Carolina's long-term future after signing a new four-year extension.
That gives the Panthers some extra freedom with Brooks. The former Texas star went through grueling rehabilitation to get to this point. He's gained confidence and mental strength, which is something that can hopefully steer him through his first taste of competitive action in a Carolina uniform.
"I mean, I feel a lot stronger throughout the rehab, the reps in practice, just the mental and physical part of it. I feel a whole lot better. Obviously of any injury, the more time you have, the better you'll feel. I feel like however I feel is however I feel, I mean, I won't know until I'm in the moment. But I can just picture it just being a good feeling, a great feeling, blessed and, just ready for it."- Jonathon Brooks via Panthers.com
Expecting Brooks to accumulate 20-30 touches is unfair and unrealistic in equal measure. The Panthers will pick and choose their spots with the rookie versus an exceptional defense. That could be a recipe for success if Kansas City isn't suitably prepared for his outstanding capabilities.
Regardless of how much he plays, it's not a bad ace for Canales to have up his sleeve against the pinnacle of this profession.
The Panthers thought enough of Brooks to trade up into the second round to secure his services. They knew this was a pick for the future rather than expecting any immediate returns, but leaving a good impression when his number is called will only raise optimism further.
Brooks is ready to rock at long last. Nobody should expect miracles right away. However, he's got the tools to offer something different to what the Panthers already have offensively.
And who knows, he might be a surprise the Chiefs don't see coming.