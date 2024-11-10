Is Jonathon Brooks playing today? Full injury update for Panthers RB in Week 10
By Dean Jones
Things haven't gone well for the Carolina Panthers overall this season. However, there is some light at the end of their very dark tunnel of perennial misery.
After dealing with some significant injury issues throughout the campaign, head coach Dave Canales is getting some better fortune on the health front. Some of his most established figures are making their way back, with safety Jordan Fuller and edge rusher D.J. Wonnum both activated and expected to play a part during the team's international game against the New York Giants.
Sunday's early morning showcase at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, could also see the long-awaited NFL debut of Jonathon Brooks. The Panthers saw something in the prolific running back during their pre-draft assessments. They traded up to secure his services at No. 46 overall despite the fact he'd suffered a torn ACL during his final college campaign with the Texas Longhorns.
It's been a long and arduous road back for Brooks. The Panthers have taken every possible precaution during his rehabilitation. This was thanks in no small part to already having a productive backfield presence to depend upon in the form of Chuba Hubbard, who was rewarded for his sensational start to the campaign with a new four-year deal.
The Panthers have already activated Brooks to the 53-man roster. It was a necessary measure considering he'd have to go on season-ending injured reserve otherwise. The rookie stated that he's ready for whatever the coaching staff throws at him, but head coach Dave Canales hasn't confirmed anything one way or another as yet.
Carolina Panthers might not risk Jonathon Brooks in Week 10
Joe Person of The Athletic tempered the excitement around Brooks' pending return. The beat writer hinted that he could easily be inactive, although nothing has been confirmed by head coach Dave Canales one way or the other as yet.
This was later confirmed by Sara Walsh from the NFL Network, who revealed that the Panthers would not be risking their prized running back against the Giants. Brooks will now debut after the team's bye week versus the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Brooks won't be suiting up, but the Panthers have a shot in this one.
The Giants are navigating their way through another turbulent campaign. Daniel Jones is going through untold turmoil under center without Saquon Barkley alongside him in the backfield. Having Brooks would have helped, but it's not the end of the world.